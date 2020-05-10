Utah COVID-19 update: 1 more death, 148 new cases in 24 hours since Saturday

By
Gephardt Daily Staff
-
COVID-19 virus. Image: FDA

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 10, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Sunday released new COVID-19 numbers, revealing one more death, 148 new lab-confirmed cases and 14 more hospitalizations since Saturday.

There have now been 67 deaths total; the one death in the past 24 hours is a male Salt Lake County resident, older than 60.

There have been 512 hospitalized cases of COVID-19 in Utah.

The number of documented COVID-19 cases stands at 6,251, an increase of 2.4% since Saturday.

The number of Utahns tested is 146,510; an increase of 3,216 tests from yesterday. Utah’s rate of positives is at 4.3% of total tested.

Cases of recovered patients, defined as those surviving more than three weeks after diagnosis, stand at 3,033.

The breakdown of cases by county is as follows:

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Utah

