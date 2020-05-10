Utah COVID-19 update: 1 more death, 148 new cases in 24 hours since Saturday

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 10, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Sunday released new COVID-19 numbers, revealing one more death, 148 new lab-confirmed cases and 14 more hospitalizations since Saturday.
There have now been 67 deaths total; the one death in the past 24 hours is a male Salt Lake County resident, older than 60.
There have been 512 hospitalized cases of COVID-19 in Utah.
The number of documented COVID-19 cases stands at 6,251, an increase of 2.4% since Saturday.
The number of Utahns tested is 146,510; an increase of 3,216 tests from yesterday. Utah’s rate of positives is at 4.3% of total tested.
Cases of recovered patients, defined as those surviving more than three weeks after diagnosis, stand at 3,033.
The breakdown of cases by county is as follows: