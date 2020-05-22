Utah COVID-19 update: 1 more death, 183 new cases in past 24 hours

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 22, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Friday released new COVID-19 numbers revealing one more death and 183 new documented cases in the past 24 hours.

The lone victim was a Weber County woman, older than 85 and living in a long-term care facility. Utah has now had 93 total deaths.

Positive cases in Utah now stand at 8,057, a 2.3% increase from yesterday.

A total of 186,834 tests have been performed, 3,960 of them in the past 24 hours. The rate of tests that return positive is 4.3%.

Patients hospitalized in Utah total a cumulative 660, of which 108 are currently hospitalized, 13 of them in the past 24 hours.

Patients classified as recovered, meaning they are still alive three weeks after diagnosis, number 4,748.

The chart below breaks down the numbers by area of the state:

The Utah Navajo Health System has reported 241 cases of COVID-19 on the Utah portion of the reservation. Those numbers are included in the chart above.