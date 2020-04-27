Utah COVID-19 update: 110 new cases since Sunday, no new deaths

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 27, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Monday released new COVID-19 numbers, revealing 110 new lab-documented cases.
That total is down from 175 new cases between Saturday and Sunday.
Confirmed cases number 4,233, a daily rate increase of 2.5%. Utah’s COVID-19 deaths still stand at 41; there have been no new deaths since Saturday.
The cumulative number of those hospitalized grew to 349, an increase of four cases since Sunday.
Laboratories in Utah have tested 100,195 people for COVID-19, an increase of 4,493 tests from Sunday.
The chart below shows numbers broken down by area of the state.
Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Utah