Utah COVID-19 update: 175 new cases since Saturday, no new deaths

Confirmed cases number 4,123, an increase of 175 cases from Saturday, and a daily rate increase of 4%. Utah’s COVID-19 deaths still stand at 41; there have been no new deaths since Saturday.

The cumulative number of those hospitalized grew to 345, an increase of 16 cases since Saturday.

Laboratories in Utah have tested 95,702 people for COVID-19. This is an increase of 5,496 tests from Saturday. Utah’s rate of positive cases is 4.3% of the total tested.

The chart below shows numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Utah