Utah COVID-19 update: 195 new cases, no deaths since Thursday

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 8, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Friday released new COVID-19 numbers, revealing 195 new lab-confirmed cases, 12 more hospitalizations, and no new deaths.

The number of cases stands at 5919, an increase of 3.4% since Thursday. The number of Utahns tested is 138,688, and increase of 4,145 in the past 24 hours. Those tested in the past day had a 4.3 percent COVID-Id positive rate.

The number of people considered “recovered,” meaning still living more than three weeks after diagnosis, is 2,769.

The chart below shows the numbers broken down by area of the state.