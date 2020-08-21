Utah COVID-19 update: 2 more dead, 463 new cases in past 24 hours

UTAH, Aug. 21, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Friday reported two more COVID-19 deaths and 463 new lab-confirmed cases us the virus.

Those who died were two Salt Lake County men between ages 65 and 84, both hospitalized prior to death. Known COVID-19 deaths in Utah now stand at 383.

The addition of 463 new cases brings the total known COVID-19 cases to 48,445 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Lab tests performed stand at 619,397. Those performed in the past 24 hours number 3,593.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 351 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 8.9%.

Currently, 129 people currently hospitalized in Utah with the virus. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 2,870.

Patients categorized as recovered, defined as still alive more three weeks after diagnosis, number 39,867. It is common for COVID-19 patients to die more than three weeks after diagnosis.

Below are the numbers broken down by area of the state.