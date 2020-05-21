Utah COVID-19 update: 2 more deaths, 164 new cases since Wednesday

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 21, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Thursday released new COVID-19 numbers revealing two more deaths, 164 new documented cases and 16 new hospitalizations in the past 24 hours.

There have now been 92 deaths, according to the figures released by UDOH.

The most recent victims, both living in Salt Lake County, are:

A woman older than 85 residing in a long-term care facility

A woman between the ages of 60 and 85, hospitalized at the time of death

The number of COVID-19 positive cases stands at 7,874, an increase of 2.1% from yesterday.

Those tested number 182,874, an increase of 3,210 tests from yesterday. Utah’s rate of positives is at 4.3% of total tested. There have been 647 hospitalized cases.

A total of 4,596 of Utah’s cases are considered “recovered.” A living patient with a diagnosis date of more than three weeks prior is considered recovered.

See a Utah case breakdown by area below: