Utah COVID-19 update: 2 more deaths, 166 new cases since Friday

Utah’s COVID-19 deaths now stand at 41. Confirmed cases number 3,948, an increase of nearly 4.4% in the past day.

The cumulative number of those hospitalized grew to 329, an increase of 14 cases since Friday.

Regarding the two deaths, the Utah Department of Health shared the following information:

“Both deaths were among females, and one was a resident of a long-term care facility prior to her death, the other was hospitalized prior to her death. One was a resident of Salt Lake County, and the other was a resident of Washington County. Both were older than 60 and had underlying medical conditions.”

The number of people reported tested in Utah stands at 90,206.

The chart below shows numbers broken down by area of the state.