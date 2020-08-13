Utah COVID-19 update: 2 more deaths, 334 new cases in past 24 hours

UTAH, Aug. 13, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health has reported two more COVID-19 deaths and 334 cases in the past 24 hours.

Those who died were Salt Lake County residents:

A man between ages 65 and 84, not hospitalized at time of death

A woman older than 85, a resident of a long-term care facility

Known Utah COVID-19 deaths since the beginning of the outbreak now number 353.

The new 334 cases brings the cumulative total to 45,424 positive cases.

To date, 584,656 tests have been performed, 3,447 of them in the past 24 hours, UDoH data says.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 354 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 8.6%.

Currently, 184 patients are hospitalized. Those hospitalized since the beginning of the outbreak number 2,721.

Those classified as recovered, defined as still living three weeks after diagnosis, number 35,817. Many patients die of COVID-19 after the three week mark.

The chart below shows numbers broken down by area of the state.