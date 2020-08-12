Utah’s Wednesday COVID-19 update: 2 more deaths, 338 new cases in past 24 hours

UTAH, Aug. 12, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health has confirmed two more COVID-19 deaths and 338 new cases in the past 24 hours.

The Utahns who died, both Salt Lake County residents, were:

A male, between 45-64, long-term care facility resident

A male, between 45-64, hospitalized at time of death

The cumulative death toll is now 351.

The addition of 338 new lab-confirmed cases brings Utah’s positive tests to 45,090.

Tests performed now number 581,209, an increase of 2,660 since yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 389 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 8.6%

There are 200 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 2,696.

Those classified as recovered, defined as still alive three weeks after diagnosis, number 35,311. There is no data for Utah COVID-19 deaths that occurred more than three weeks after diagnosis.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah