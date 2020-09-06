Utah COVID-19 update: 2 more deaths, 388 new cases in past 24 hours

UTAH, Sept. 6, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health reports there have been two more COVID-19 deaths and 388 new cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Those who died were:

A female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death

As of Sunday, COVID-19 deaths in Utah stand at 422.

The 388 newly diagnosed cases bring the total lab-confirmed cases to 54,660.

The total lab tests performed now number 688,735, an increase of 4,770 people tested since yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 397 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 9.5%.

Currently, 120 people are hospitalized in Utah for the virus. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 3,207.

Patients categorized as recovered, defined as still living three weeks after diagnosis, number 46,233. It is common for patients to die more than three weeks after diagnosis.

The chart below shows the numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah