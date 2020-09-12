Utah COVID-19 update: 2 more deaths, 572 new cases in past 24 hours

UTAH, Sept. 12, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health has reported two more COVID-19 deaths and 572 new lab confirmed cases in the past 24 hours.

The Utahns who died were:

A Davis County man between ages 65 and 84, a resident of a long-term care facility

A Salt Lake County man, age 45 to 64, hospitalized at the time of death

Their deaths bring the total death toll to 433. The 572 new cases brings total lab-confirmed cases to 57,247.

Tests performed since the beginning of the outbreak number 712,229, with 4,422 of those performed in the past 24 hours.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 421 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 9.2%.

Currently, 120 people are hospitalized for COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 3,311.

Patients classified as recovered, defined as still living three weeks after diagnosis, number 48,396. It is common for COVID-19 patients to die more than three weeks after diagnosis.

See the chart below for the COVID numbers broken down by the area of the state.