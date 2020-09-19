Utah COVID-19 update: 1,077 new cases in past 24 hours, 3 additional deaths

UTAH, Sept. 19, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Saturday reported three more COVID-19 deaths and 1,077 new cases, the second highest daily number reported since the pandemic began.

The highest number of positive cases was reported on Friday, 1,117 new lab-confirmed cases in a 24 hour period.

The three Utahns who have died since the last report were:

A Salt Lake County woman between ages 45 and 64, hospitalized at the time of death

A Utah County woman between ages 65 and 84, not hospitalized at the time of death

A Washington County man between ages 45 and 64, hospitalized at the time of death

Total documented COVID-19 deaths in Utah now stand at 440.

Positive tests since the beginning now number 62,852 (a number is slightly larger than the estimated population of Millcreek 61,450.

Lab tests performed statewide number 751,950 (about 5.5 times the population of West Valley City). This is an increase of 8,213 people tested from yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 796 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 12.7%.

There are 137 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 3,477.

Those patients classified as recovered — defined as still living three weeks after diagnosis number 50,957 (approaching the population of Logan, which is reported at 51,542). It is common for COVID-19 patients to die more than three weeks after diagnosis.

To see the numbers broken down by area of the state, check the chart below.