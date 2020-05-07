Utah COVID-19 update: 3 more deaths, 129 new cases since Wednesday

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 7, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Thursday released new COVID-19 numbers, revealing three more deaths and 129 new lab-documented cases in the past 24 hours.

The three who died were:

A Salt Lake County woman in the 60 to 84 age range, who was hospitalized

A Salt Lake County man, older than 85, who was in a long-term care facility

A Utah County man in the 18 to 60 age range, who lived in a long-term care facility

The statewide death toll stands at 61, according to numbers released by UDoH. The number of lab-confirmed cases stands at 5,724, an increase of 2.3 percent since Wednesday.

The number of Utahns tested is 134,543, and increase of 3,541 in the past 24 hours. Those tested have had a 4.2 percent positive rate.

The chart below shows the numbers broken down by area of the state.