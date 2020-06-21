Utah COVID-19 update: 3 more deaths, 394 new cases in past 24 hours

UTAH, June 21, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Sunday reported 394 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, as well as three more deaths.

The cumulative number of lab-confirmed positive cases in Utah now stands at 17,462. The addition of 394 cases since Saturday’s report represents a daily rate increase of 2.3% from yesterday.

Three additional deaths were reported, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Utah to 158.

Those patients were:

A Salt Lake County woman between the ages of 45 and 64, hospitalized at time of death

A Utah County man between the ages of 65 and 84, hospitalized at time of death

A Washington County man between the ages of 65 and 84, a resident of long-term care facility

The number of Utahns tested states at 296,395. Of that number, 3,518 tests were performed in the past 24 hours. The rate of positives now stands at 5.9% of the total tested, which is also a record high.

Those who have been hospitalized for COVID-19 number 1,184. Of those, 169 patients are currently hospitalized, an increase of 23 in the past 24 hours.

Patients categorized as recovered, defined as still living three weeks after diagnosis, stand at 9,659.

See the chart below for the numbers broken down by area of the state.