Utah COVID-19 update: 3 new deaths, 99 new cases since Monday

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 26, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Tuesday released new COVID-19 numbers revealing 99 new documented cases in the past 24 hours, and three new deaths.

There have now been been 101 deaths statewide.

The three deaths in the past 24 hours are:

A male, Salt Lake County resident, between 60-85, hospitalized at time of death

A female, San Juan County resident, between 60-85, hospitalized at time of death

A male, Salt Lake County resident, between 60-85, hospitalized at time of death



Utah’s positive cases stand at 8,620; an increase of 99 cases from yesterday, and a daily rate increase of 1.2% from yesterday.

A total of 198,592 tests have been performed; an increase of 2,124 tests from yesterday’s report. Utah’s rate of positives is at 4.3% of total tested.

Those Utah patients who have been or are hospitalized number 696; an increase of four since yesterday. There are 98 positive COVID-19 cases currently hospitalized.

Patients categorized as “recovered,” defined as still living three weeks after diagnosis, number 5,346.