Utah COVID-19 update: 301 new positive cases in past 24 hours

UTAH, Aug. 23, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Sunday reported 301 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, and no new deaths.

The total known number of Utah victims remains at 385.

The new cases bring Utah’s cumulative total to 49,115 positive cases.

Tests performed number 624,836, with 2,473 of the tests happening in the past 24 hours.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 349 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 8.4%.

Currently, 138 people are hospitalized in Utah with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations here from the beginning of the outbreak number 2,926.

Utah patients classified as recovered, defined as still living three weeks after diagnosis, number 40,831. It is common for patients to die more than three weeks after diagnosis.

Below, see the numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah