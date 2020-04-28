Utah COVID-19 update: 4 deaths, labs report 110 new cases since Monday

Confirmed cases number 4,343, a daily rate increase of nearly 2.6%.

The four new deaths all happened in Salt Lake County, according to Utah Department of Health data shared on its COVID-19 website.

Three of the four were in people older than 60; one was an older adult younger than 60, Dr. Angela Dunn, Utah’s state epidemiologist, said at a Tuesday news conference. Two of the four were residents of long-term care facilities, and the others were hospitalized at the times of their deaths. All had underlying health issues, Dunn said.

The cumulative number of those hospitalized grew to 370, up 21 people in the past day.