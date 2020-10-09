Utah COVID-19 update: 4 more deaths, 1,343 new cases in past 24 hours

UTAH, Oct. 9, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Friday reported four more deaths and 1,343 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

The Utahns who died were:

A Davis County man between ages 65 and 84, hospitalized at the time of death

A Salt Lake County man between ages 65 and 84, hospitalized at the time of death

A Salt Lake County woman, older than 85, a resident of a long-term care facility

A Salt Lake County man, older than 85, a resident of a long-term care facility

Those four deaths bring Utah’s total to 505.

The increase of 1,343 positive cases brings Utah’s total to 83,290. Tests performed in Utah total 901,048. That’s an increase of 9,026 tests since Thursday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,148 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 13.8%.

Currently, 243 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak number 4,220.

Patients classified as recovered, defined as still living three weeks after diagnosis, number 61,326. It is common for coronavirus patients to die more than three weeks after diagnosis.

The chart below shows the numbers broken down by area of the state.