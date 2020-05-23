Utah COVID-19 update: 4 more deaths, 203 new cases since Friday

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 23, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Saturday released new COVID-19 numbers revealing four more deaths and 203 new documented cases in the past 24 hours.

The four new victims were:

A man, age 65 to 84, from Utah County, with additional details unknown

A woman, older than 85, a resident in a Salt Lake County long-term care facility

A woman between the ages of 65 and 84, a resident of a Salt Lake County long-term care facility

A woman between the ages of 65 and 84, a resident of Salt Lake County

Utah’s positive cases stand at 8,260. The 203 new cases since Friday are a daily increase of 2.5%.

A total of 190,779 COVID-19 tests have been performed, 3,945 of them in the past 24 hours. The positive test rate is 4.3% of those tested.

Those Utah patients who have been or are hospitalized number 676, an increase of 16 since Friday. Those currently hospitalized total 19.

Patients categorized as “recovered,” defined as still living three weeks after diagnosis, number 4,898.

The chart below breaks down the numbers by area of the state: