Utah COVID-19 update: 4 more deaths, 407 new cases in past 24 hours

UTAH, Aug. 26, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Wednesday reported four more COVID-19 deaths and 407 new lab-confirmed cases in the past 24 hours.

Utahns who died were:

A man between 25 and 44, a Davis County resident, unknown if individual was hospitalized or resident of a long-term care facility

A man between 60 and 84, Salt Lake County resident, resident of a long-term care facility

A man between 45 and 64, a Utah County resident, resident of a long-term care facility

A man, older than 85, a Wasatch County resident, resident of a long-term care facility

The four additional COVID-19 deaths brings Utah’s cumulative total to 401.

The increase of 407 cases brings Utah’s known coronavirus new total to 50,174.

Tests administered number report 637,329, an increase of 6,730 people tested from yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 376 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 8.6%.

Currently, 118 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 2,969.

Patients classified as recovered, defined as still living three weeks after diagnosis, number 41,937. It is common for patients to die more than three weeks after diagnosis.

The chart below shows the numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah