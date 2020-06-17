Utah COVID-19 update: 4 more deaths, 407 new cases since Tuesday

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 17, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — New COVID-19 numbers released Wednesday show four more deaths and 407 new documented cases in the past 24 hours.

Known Utah deaths linked to COVID-19 now stand at 149.

Utah’s total positive cases number 15,344.

Lab tests performed in the past day numbered 2,992, bringing Utah’s cumulative total to 278,692 tests.

Utah has had 1,102 hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

The chart below shows the numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Utah