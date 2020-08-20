Utah COVID-19 update: 4 more deaths, 461 new cases in past 24 hours

UTAH, Aug. 20, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health has reported four more COVID-19 deaths and 461 new lab-confirmed cases of the virus in the past 24 hours.

The Utahns who died were:

A Utah County woman between ages 45 and 64, a resident of a long-term care facility

A Salt Lake County woman between ages 65 and 84, a resident of a long-term care facility

A Salt Lake County man between ages 65 and 64, a resident of a long-term care facility

A Salt Lake County woman, older than 85 and a resident of a long-term care facility

Those deaths bring Utah’s total COVID-19 death toll to 381. The 461 new cases bring Utah’s cumulative COVID-19 patient total to 47,982.

The UDoH reports that 615,804 tests have been performed, 5,442 of them in the past 24 hours.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 364 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 8.8%.

Currently, 139 Utah COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak number are 2,853.

Patients categorized as recovered, defined as still living three weeks after diagnosis, number 39,364. COVID-19 patients often die more than three weeks after diagnosis.

The chart below shows the numbers broken down by area of the state.