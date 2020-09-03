Utah COVID-19 update: 4 more deaths, 504 new cases in past 24 hours

UTAH, Sept. 3, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health has announced four more COVID-19 deaths and an increase of 504 cases in the past 24 hours.

The Utahns who died were all men, hospitalized at the time of death. They were:

Two Salt Lake County residents between ages 45 and 64

A Salt Lake County resident, older than 85

A Utah County resident between ages 65 and 84

Those COVID-19 deaths bring the cumulative total reported to 414.

Total documented cases now number 53,326, 504 of them reported in the past day.

Lab tests for the coronavirus in Utah total 668,425. Of those, 5,234 people were tested since yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 394 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 9.4%.

Currently, 120 people are hospitalized here for the virus. Total Utah hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak number 3,153.

Utah patients categorized as recovered, defined as still living three weeks after diagnosis, number 44,995. It is common for COVID-19 patients to die more than three weeks after diagnosis.

The numbers broken down by area of the state are on the chart, below.