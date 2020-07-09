Utah COVID-19 update: 4 more deaths, 601 new cases in past 24 hours

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 9, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Thursday announced four more deaths and 601 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

The patients who died were:

A Washington County woman between ages 65 and 84, who was hospitalized at time of death

A Salt Lake County woman between ages 25 and 44, hospitalized at time of death

A Salt Lake County man between ages 45 and 64, hospitalized at time of death

A San Juan County man between ages 45 and 64, hospitalized at time of death

The four deaths bring Utah’s cumulative COVID-19 deaths to 205.

Utah’s lab-confirmed coronavirus cases stand at 27,356.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 585 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 9.9%

More numbers

There are 177 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 1,700.

Of Utah’s COVID-19 patients, 15,661 are considered recovered, defined as still alive three weeks after diagnosis.

The chart below shows the numbers broken down by area of the state.