Utah COVID-19 update: 448 new cases, no more deaths in past 24 hours

UTAH, Aug. 30, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health has reported 448 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, but no additional deaths in that period or the day before.

Utah coronavirus deaths remain at 407, the same number as reported Friday and Saturday.

With the 448 new cases, Utah has a cumulative total of 51,854 positive cases.

To date, 655,507 tests have been performed, an increase of 4,947 tests since yesterday. The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 387 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 9.1%.

Currently, 116 people in Utah are hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 3,080.

Patients classified as recovered, defined as still living three weeks after diagnosis, stand at 43,724. It is common for patients to die more than three weeks after diagnosis.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Utah Residents