Utah COVID-19 update: 5 more deaths, 1,081 new cases in past 24 hours

UTAH, Oct. 20, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Tuesday announced five more COVID-19 deaths and 1,081 newly documented cases reported in the past 24 hours.

The Utahns who died were:

A Cache County man between the ages of 45 and 64, hospitalized at the time of death

A Salt Lake County man, older than 85, not hospitalized at the time of death

A Salt Lake County woman, older than 85, hospitalized at the time of death

A Utah County man, older than 85, a resident of a long-term care facility

A San Juan County man, between ages 65 and 84, not hospitalized at the time of death

Total documented COVID-19 deaths in Utah now number 551.

The addition of 1,081 positive cases brings that cumulative total to 96,643.

Coronavirus tests performed number 986,424. Of those, 5,765 people tested were administered in the past 24 hours.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,251 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 14.8%, which is a record high.

Currently, 291 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 4,753.

Patients classified as recovered, defined as still living three weeks after diagnosis, number 71,693. It is common for COVID-19 patients to die more than three weeks after diagnosis.

The chart below shows the numbers broken down by area of the state.