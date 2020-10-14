Utah COVID-19 update: 5 more deaths, record number of hospitalizations in past 24 hours

UTAH, Oct. 14, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Wednesday reported five new deaths and a record number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

The deaths were:

A male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, older than 85, Cache County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, older than 85, Wasatch County resident, long-term care facility resident

At present, 259 people are hospitalized in Utah with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 4,460. Total deaths stand at 527.

Cumulative positive cases now number 88,963.

There were 1,144 new lab-documented cases in the past 24 hours.

The total number of tests performed now stands at 940,687, and increase of 8,955 people tested from yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,204 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 13.9%.

Patients classified as recovered, defined as still living three weeks after diagnosis, now number 65,472. It is common for COVID-19 patients to die more than three weeks after diagnosis.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah