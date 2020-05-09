Utah COVID-19 update: 5 more deaths, 184 new cases in 24 hours

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 9, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Saturday released new COVID-19 numbers, revealing five more deaths, 184 new lab-confirmed cases and 10 more hospitalizations since Friday.

The four who died were:

One man and three women in Salt Lake County, all older than 60. One of the deaths was of a resident of a long-term care facility.

One man younger than 60, living in San Juan County.

The number of documented COVID-19 cases stands at 6,103, an increase of 3.1% since Friday. The number of Utahns tested is 143,294, an increase of 4,606 in the past 24 hours.

Cases of recovered patients, defined as those surviving more than three weeks after diagnosis, stand at 2,901.

The chart below shows the numbers broken down by area of the state.

COVID-19 cases reported on the Utah portion of the Navajo Nation Reservation stand at 142, an increase of 10 cases in 24 hours. The numbers are included in the chart, above.