Utah COVID-19 update: 5 more deaths, 263 new cases in past 24 hours

UTAH, Aug. 18, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Tuesday reported five more COVID-19 deaths and 263 new lab-confirmed cases in the past 24 hours.

The people who died were:

A Salt Lake County man between ages 25 and 44, hospitalized at the time of death

A Salt Lake County woman between ages 45 and 64, a resident of a long-term care facility

A Salt Lake County woman between ages 65 and 84, not hospitalized at the time of death

A Weber County woman between ages 65 and 84, hospitalized at the time of death

A Box Elder man older than age 85, a resident of a long-term care facility

Those deaths bring the known cumulative total to 369 Utahns dead of COVID-19. The 263 new lab-confirmed virus cases brings that total to 47,157 positive cases.

In total, 606,516 tests have been performed, 4,721 of them in the past day.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 341 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 8.8%.

Currently, 134 Utahns are hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak number 2,804.

Those classified as recovered, defined in this case as still living three weeks after diagnosis, number 38,555. It is common to die from COVID-19 after the three-week mark.

For numbers broken down by area of the state, see the chart below.