Utah COVID-19 update: 5 more deaths, 632 new cases in past 24 hours

UTAH, July 11, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah has suffered five more COVID-19 deaths and documented 632 new cases of the virus in the past 24 hours.

Information released Saturday by the Utah Department of Health indicates those who died were:

A Washington County woman between ages 25 and 44, not hospitalized at time of death

A Salt Lake County man between ages 45 and 64, hospitalized at time of death

A Salt Lake County man between ages 45 and 64, a resident of a long-term care facility resident

A Salt Lake County man between ages 65 and 84, hospitalized at time of death

A Salt Lake County man between ages 65 and 84, a resident of a long-term care facility

These five bring Utah’s total COVID-19 deaths to 212. Utah’s total positive cases of the virus now stands at 28,855.

Total tests number 405,352, with 9,378 of them performed in the past 24 hours.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 614 per day. The rolling seven-day average for positive laboratory tests is 9.9%.

Total patients who have been hospitalized number 1,797. Currently, 203 patients are hospitalized.

The number of patients who have recovered, defined as still living three weeks after diagnosis, stands at 16,897.

The chart below shows numbers broken down by area of the state.