Utah COVID-19 update: 5 more deaths, 988 new positive cases reported in past 24 hours

UTAH, Oct. 12, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Monday reported five more COVID-19 deaths and 988 new lab-confirmed cases in the past 24 hours.

The Utahns who died were:

A male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident

A female, between 45-64, Garfield County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident

A male, between 64-85, Washington County resident, long-term care facility resident

A male, between 64-85, Washington County resident, long-term care facility resident

Total known COVID-19 deaths in Utah now number 522.

With the addition of the 988 new lab-confirmed cases, Utah’s known coronavirus cases now stand at 86,832.

Total tests performed number 922,931. Of those, 4,360 people were tested in the past 24 hours.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1.145 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 13.9%.

Currently, 249 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak number 4,331.

Patients considered recovered, defined as still living three weeks after diagnosis, number 63,961. It is common for COVID-19 patients to die more than three week after diagnosis.

The chart below shows areas of the state broken down by the numbers.