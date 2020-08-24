Utah COVID-19 update: 5 new deaths, 249 new positive cases in past 24 hours

UTAH, Aug. 24, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Monday reported five new deaths and 249 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

The total known number of Utah victims is now at 390.

The victims were:

A male, between 45 and 64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, older than 85, San Juan County resident

A female, between 45 and 64, Uintah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, older than 85, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 65 and 84, Wasatch County resident, long-term care facility resident

The new cases bring Utah’s cumulative total to 49,364 positive cases.

Tests performed number 626,354, with 1,518 of the tests happening in the past 24 hours.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 350 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 8.9%

Currently, 130 people are hospitalized in Utah with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations here from the beginning of the outbreak number 2,941.

Utah patients classified as recovered, defined as still living three weeks after diagnosis, number 41,164. It is common for patients to die more than three weeks after diagnosis.

Below, see the numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah