Utah COVID-19 update: 562 new cases, no new deaths in past 24 hours

UTAH, Sept. 15, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health said Tuesday there have been 562 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours and no more deaths.

The total number of deaths remains at 436. The 562 new cases brings total lab-confirmed cases to 59,000.

Tests performed since the beginning of the outbreak number 725,612, with 3,930 of those performed in the past 24 hours.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 522 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 10.6%.

Currently, 128 people are hospitalized for COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 3,361.

Patients classified as recovered, defined as still living three weeks after diagnosis, number 49,327. It is common for COVID-19 patients to die more than three weeks after diagnosis.

