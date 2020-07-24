Utah COVID-19 update: 6 more deaths, 863 new cases in past 24 hours

UTAH, July 24, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health has reported six more deaths and 863 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

The people who died were:

Two Salt Lake County men between ages 65 and 84, residents of long-term care facilities

A Salt Lake County woman older than 85, a resident of a long-term care facility

Two Davis County women between ages 65 and 84, residence of long-term care facilities

A Washington County man between ages 45 and 64, hospitalized at the time of death

The addition of six deaths brings the cumulative total to 273.

With Utah’s new 863 positive cases, the total stands at 36,962.

A total of 494,071 COVID-19 tests have been performed, 8,649 of them in the past day.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 614 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 9.1.%

At present, 225 patients are hospitalized in Utah for COVID-19. Hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak number 2,188.

Patients categorized as recovered, defined as still living three weeks after diagnosis, number 23,715.

The chart below shows the numbers broken down by area of the state.