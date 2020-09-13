Utah COVID-19 update: 628 new cases, no new deaths in past 24 hours

UTAH, Sept. 13, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health has reported no more COVID-19 deaths and 628 new lab confirmed cases in the past 24 hours.

The total number of deaths remains at 433. The 628 new cases brings total lab-confirmed cases to 57,875.

Tests performed since the beginning of the outbreak number 716,873, with 4,644 of those performed in the past 24 hours.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 454 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 9.3%

Currently, 129 people are hospitalized for COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 3,326.

Patients classified as recovered, defined as still living three weeks after diagnosis, number 48,690. It is common for COVID-19 patients to die more than three weeks after diagnosis.

See the chart below for the COVID numbers broken down by the area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah