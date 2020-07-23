Utah COVID-19 update: 7 deaths, 521 new cases reported Thursday

UTAH, July 23, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health has reported seven more deaths and 521 more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

All seven deaths were in Salt Lake County. The victims were:

A man between ages 45 and 64, a resident in a long-term care facility

A woman between ages 65 and 84, a resident in a long-term care facility

A woman older than 85, a resident of a long-term care facility

A woman older than 85, hospitalized at the time of death

A man older than 85, a resident in a long-term care facility

A woman older than 85, a resident in a long-term care facility

A man older than 85, a resident in a long-term care facility

Total deaths now stand at 267.

More numbers

Tests performed stand at 485,422 total tests, an increase of 4,020 tests in the past 24 hours.

The 521 new positive cases brings Utah’s cumulative COVID-19 total to 36,099 positive cases.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 598 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 9.4%.

At present, 210 people are hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19. Since the beginning of the outbreak, 2,150 people have been hospitalized.

Utah patients classified as recovered — defined as still living three weeks after COVID-19 diagnosis — stand at 23,093.

The chart below shows the numbers broken down by area of the state.