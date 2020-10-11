Utah COVID-19 update: 7 more deaths, 1,200 new positive cases reported in past 24 hours

UTAH, Oct. 11, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Heath on Sunday reported seven more COVID-19 deaths and 1,200 new lab confirmed cases in the past 24 hours.

The Utahns who died were:

A Cache County man, between 65 and 84, a resident of a long-term care facility

A Davis County man, older than 85, a resident of a long-term care facility

Three Salt Lake County men, between 65 and 84, hospitalized at time of death

A Tooele County man, between 65 and 84, hospitalized at time of death

A Washington County man, between 45 and 64, hospitalized at time of death

Total known COVID-19 deaths in Utah now number 517.

With the addition of the 1,200 new lab-confirmed cases, Utah’s known coronavirus cases now stand at 85,844.

Total tests performed number 918,571. Of those, 5,677 people tested in the past 24 hours.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,161 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 13.9%.

Currently, 254 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak number 4,306.

Patients considered recovered, defined as still living three weeks after diagnosis, number 63,307. It is common for COVID-19 patients to die more than three week after diagnosis.

The chart below shows areas of the state broken down by the numbers.