Utah COVID-19 update: 7 more deaths, 1,200 new positive cases reported in past 24 hours

By
Gephardt Daily Staff
-
Image: CDC

UTAH, Oct. 11, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Heath on Sunday reported seven more COVID-19 deaths and 1,200 new lab confirmed cases in the past 24 hours.

The Utahns who died were:

  • A Cache County man, between 65 and 84, a resident of a long-term care facility
  • A Davis County man, older than 85, a resident of a long-term care facility
  • Three Salt Lake County men, between 65 and 84, hospitalized at time of death
  • A Tooele County man, between 65 and 84, hospitalized at time of death
  • A Washington County man, between 45 and 64, hospitalized at time of death

Total known COVID-19 deaths in Utah now number 517.

With the addition of the 1,200 new lab-confirmed cases, Utah’s known coronavirus cases now stand at 85,844.

Total tests performed number 918,571. Of those, 5,677 people tested in the past 24 hours.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,161 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 13.9%.

Currently, 254  people are hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak number 4,306.

Patients considered recovered, defined as still living three weeks after diagnosis, number 63,307. It is common for COVID-19 patients to die more than three week after diagnosis.

The chart below shows areas of the state broken down by the numbers.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here