Utah COVID-19 update: 7 more deaths, 403 new cases in past 24 hours

UTAH, Aug. 25, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Tuesday reported seven more COVID-19 deaths and 403 new lab-confirmed cases in the past 24 hours.

Utahns who died were:

A Weber County man between ages 45 and 64, hospitalized at the time of death

A Weber County woman between ages 65 and 84, hospitalized at the time of death

A Salt Lake County woman between age 45 and 64, hospitalized at the time of death

A Utah County woman between ages 65 and 84, a resident of a long-term care facility

A Utah County woman, older than 85, a resident of a long-term care facility

A Sanpete County man, older than 85, not hospitalized at the time of death

A Washington County man between ages 65 and 84, hospitalized at the time of death

The seven additional COVID-19 deaths brings Utah’s cumulative total to 397.

The increase of 403 cases brings Utah’s known coronavirus new total to 49,767.

Tests administered number report 630,599, an increase of 4,245 people tested from yesterday. The UDoH statement says the total remains artificially high due to a delay in reporting by a laboratory partner.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 370 per day, the UDoH statement says. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 9.3%.

Currently, 124 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 2,969.

Patients classified as recovered, defined as still living three weeks after diagnosis, number 41,529. It is common for patients to die more than three weeks after diagnosis.

The chart below shows the numbers broken down by area of the state.