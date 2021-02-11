Utah COVID-19 update: 9 more deaths, 1,242 more cases documented in past day

UTAH, Feb. 11, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Thursday reported nine more COVID-19 deaths and 1,242 newly documented cases in the past 24 hours.

That brings lab-confirmed cases in Utah to 358,581 and deaths to 1,774.

The nine newly reported deaths were of:

A Morgan County man between 65 and 84, a long-term care facility resident

A Salt Lake County man between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Tooele County woman, older than 85, a long-term care facility resident

A Utah County woman, older than 85, a long-term care facility resident

A Utah County man, older than 85, not hospitalized

A Washington County man, older than 85, not hospitalized

A Weber County man between 65 and 84, not hospitalized

A Weber County man, older than 85, a long-term care facility resident

A Weber County man, older than 85, not hospitalized

Vaccines administered in Utah number 462,720, which is 20,244 more than yesterday. See the numbers broken down in the chart below.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

A total of 3,546,464 tests have been administered, an increase of 24,218 tests since yesterday.

“We will also report percent positivity based on the total positive tests divided by the total number of tests administered. We call this the ‘test over test’ method, this method is now used by at least 37 other states and provides a better comparison between what is happening across the country,” the UDoH statement says. “This method accounts for people who have repeat positive or negative test results and more accurately reflects our increase in testing. It biases the percent positivity lower in the current testing environment.”

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 14.8%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 6.7%.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,049 per day.

Currently, 327 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 14,054.

The chart below shows the numbers broken down by area of the state.