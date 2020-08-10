Utah’s Monday COVID-19 update: 9 more deaths, 263 new cases in past 24 hours

UTAH, Aug. 10, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health has reported nine more COVID-19 deaths and 263 new cases in the past 24 hours.

Seven of those lost to the virus were from Salt Lake County. They were:

A man between ages 25 and 44, hospitalized at the time of death

A woman between ages 45 and 64, hospitalized at the time of death

Two men between ages 65 and 84, hospitalized at the time of death

A man between ages 65 and 84, a resident of a long-term care facility

A woman, older than 85 and a resident of a long-term care facility

A woman, older than 85 and hospitalized at the time of death

The other two Utah victims were:

A Washington County woman, older than 85 and a resident of a long-term care facility

A Grand County man, older than 85, hospitalized at the time of death

Those nine deaths bring Utah’s cumulative death toll to 345. Utah’s total positive cases stand at 44,390, an increase of 263 in the past 24 hours.

COVID-19 tests performed in Utah stand at 574,560, an increase of 3,947 in the past 24 hours.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 400 per day. The rolling seven-day average for positive laboratory tests is 8.9%.

Currently, 193 people are hospitalized for COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 2,642.

Utah’s cases categorized as recovered, defined as still living three weeks after diagnosis, stand at 34,319. It is common for people to die more than three weeks after diagnosis.

The chart below shows the numbers broken down by area of the state.