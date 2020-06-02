Utah COVID-19 update for Tuesday: 1 more death, 203 new cases

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 2, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health has released COVID-19 data for Tuesday, revealing one more death and 203 new lab-confirmed cases in the past 24 hours.

The man who died was a Salt Lake County resident between ages 60 and 85, who was hospitalized at the time of death. Deaths in Utah now stand at 113. One death has been subtracted because Utah officials discovered he was a resident of another state.

The new cases in the past 24 hours represent a 2.1% increase in 24 hours. Total cases now stand at 10,202.

A total of 221,791 tests have been perform, with 3,679 conducted in the past day. Of all the tests administered, 4.6% came back positive.

COVID-19 patients who recovered, defined as still living three weeks after diagnosis, number 6,319.

To see the numbers broken down by area, see the chart below.