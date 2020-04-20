Utah COVID-19 update: health officials report 1 more death, 144 new cases since Sunday

UTAH, April 20, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Monday released new COVID-19 numbers, revealing one new death in the past 24 hours, and 144 new documented cases.

Utah’s COVID-19 deaths now stand at 28. Confirmed cases stand at 3,213, an increase of 4.5% in the past day.

The newly-reported death was a Bear River resident, a male over 60 with underlying health conditions, who was hospitalized at the time of his death.

Patients hospitalized number 268, up nine from Saturday. Known tests performed are now at 68,311, an increase of 4,756 since Saturday. Utah’s rate of positive lab results is 5% of the total tested.