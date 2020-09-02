Utah COVID-19 update: health officials report 1 more death, 419 new cases in past 24 hours

UTAH, Sept. 2, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health has reported one more COVID-19 death and 419 new lab-confirmed cases in the past 24 hours.

The Utahn who died was a Davis County man, older than 85, and a long-term care facility resident.

The death brings the cumulative death toll to 410, about the population of Kanarraville or Glendale, Utah.

The 419 new cases brings the total positive cases reported to 52,822.

Tests performed number 668,425, with 3,904 of them performed since yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 376 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 9.1%

Currently, 128 people are hospitalized in Utah with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak number 3,134.

Patients classified as recovered, defined as still living three weeks after diagnosis, number 44,658. It is common for COVID-19 patients to die more than three weeks after diagnosis.

To see the numbers broken down by area of the state, check the chart below.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah