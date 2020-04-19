Utah COVID-19 update: health officials report 2 more deaths, 138 new cases since Saturday

UTAH, April 19, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Sunday released new COVID-19 numbers, revealing two new deaths in the past 24 hours, and 138 new documented cases.
Utah’s COVID-19 deaths now stand at 27. Confirmed cases stand at 3,069, an increase of 5% in the past day.
Both of the newly-reported deaths were Salt Lake County residents; one was a male, the other a female, both were older than 85, both were hospitalized at the time of their death but had been living in a long-term care facility prior to their death, and both had underlying medical conditions.
Patients hospitalized number 259, up eight from Saturday. Known tests performed are now at 63,555, an increase of 3,611 since Saturday. Utah’s rate of positive lab results is 5% of total tested. A total of 679 of Utah cases are considered “recovered.” A case with a diagnosis date of more than three weeks ago, who has not passed away, is considered recovered.
Here are the Utah COVID-19 numbers broken down by area: