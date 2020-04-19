Utah COVID-19 update: health officials report 2 more deaths, 138 new cases since Saturday

UTAH, April 19, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Sunday released new COVID-19 numbers, revealing two new deaths in the past 24 hours, and 138 new documented cases.

Utah’s COVID-19 deaths now stand at 27. Confirmed cases stand at 3,069, an increase of 5% in the past day.

Both of the newly-reported deaths were Salt Lake County residents; one was a male, the other a female, both were older than 85, both were hospitalized at the time of their death but had been living in a long-term care facility prior to their death, and both had underlying medical conditions.