Utah COVID-19 update: health officials report 332 new cases in past 24 hours

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 14, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health announced 332 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, but no new deaths after a record-setting eight deaths reported on Friday.

Utah has had 14,313 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19. The 332 new cases represent a daily rate increase of 2.4% from the day before.

A total of 267,713 total tests have been performed; that includes 4,931 tests in the past 24 hours. Utah’s rate of positives is at 5.3% of total tested.

Cases that have requiring hospitalization number 1,028. At present, 137 coronavirus patients are hospitalized, an increase of 16 since yesterday.

The total number of COVID-19 deaths in Utah remains at 139.

Recovered patients, defined as those still alive three weeks after diagnosis, number 8,252.

Below are the numbers, broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Utah