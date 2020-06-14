Utah COVID-19 update: health officials report 332 new cases in past 24 hours

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 14, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health announced 332 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, but no new deaths after a record-setting eight deaths reported on Friday.
Utah has had 14,313 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19. The 332 new cases represent a daily rate increase of 2.4% from the day before.
A total of 267,713 total tests have been performed; that includes 4,931 tests in the past 24 hours. Utah’s rate of positives is at 5.3% of total tested.
Cases that have requiring hospitalization number 1,028. At present, 137 coronavirus patients are hospitalized, an increase of 16 since yesterday.
The total number of COVID-19 deaths in Utah remains at 139.
Recovered patients, defined as those still alive three weeks after diagnosis, number 8,252.
Below are the numbers, broken down by area of the state.