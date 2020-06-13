Utah COVID-19 update: health officials report 404 new cases in past 24 hours

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 13, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health announced 404 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, but no new deaths after a record-setting eight deaths reported on Friday.

Utah has had 13,981 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19. The 404 new cases represent a daily rate increase of 2.9% from the day before.

A total of 262,782 tests have been performed, 3,996 of them in the past 24 hours. Utah’s positive test rate is 5.3% of total tested.

Cases that have requiring hospitalization number 1,012. At present, 132 coronavirus patients are hospitalized, an increase of 24 since yesterday.

The total number of COVID-19 deaths in Utah remains at 139.

Recovered patients, defined as those still alive three weeks after diagnosis, number 8,114.

Below are the numbers, broken down by area of the state.