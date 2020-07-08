Utah COVID-19 update: Record-breaking 722 new cases in past 24 hours; 7 new deaths

UTAH, July 7, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of heath has reported seven more deaths and 722 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, marking the largest single-day total of cases in Utah yet.

The people who died were:

A male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, long term care facility resident

A female, older than 85, Salt Lake County, long-term care facility resident

A male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident

A male, between 45-64, San Juan County resident, hospitalized at time of death

The total number of deaths in Utah now stands at 201.

Utah state epidemiologist Dr. Angela Dunn issued the following statement in response to today’s numbers: “Today’s positive case counts represent another daily record, and further reinforces the need for Utah residents to be taking the appropriate precautions to protect themselves and those around them. Please, wear a mask in public, practice physical distancing, stay home if you are sick, and wash your hands regularly. We are all part of the solution.”

The new 722 cases brings Utah’s number to 26,755 positive cases, and represents a 2.8% daily increase from 24 hours earlier.

Tests performed number 385,760, an increase of 2,911 tests from yesterday’s report. Of those tested in Utah, 6.8% of test positive.

In Utah, 1,653 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized. Currently, 197 patients are hospitalized, an increase of 49 since yesterday.

Patients classified as recovered, defined as still living three weeks after diagnosis, number 15,178.

The chart below shows the numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Utah