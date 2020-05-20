Utah COVID-19 Wednesday update: 2 more deaths, 192 new cases

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 20, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Wednesday released new COVID-19 numbers, revealing two more deaths, 192 new documented cases and 12 new hospitalizations in the past 24 hours.

There have now been 90 total deaths, according to the figures released by UDOH.

The most recent victims are:

Female, Salt Lake County resident, between 60-85, long-term care facility resident

Male, Utah County resident, between 60-85, unknown on hospitalization or long-term care facility resident status

The number of COVID-19 positive cases stands at 7,710, an increase of 192 cases from yesterday, and a daily rate increase of 2.6% from yesterday.

Those tested number 179,664, an increase of 2,353 tests from yesterday’s report. The rate of positives is at 4.3% of those tested.

There have been 631 hospitalized cases, an increase of 12 since yesterday. There are 100 positive COVID-19 cases currently hospitalized.

A total of 4,423 of Utah’s cases are considered “recovered.” A patient with a diagnosis date of more than three weeks ago, who has not passed away, is considered recovered.

