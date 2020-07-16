Utah daily COVID-19 total hits 954, in part because of delayed data addition; 1 more death reported

UTAH, July 16, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah’s daily COVID-19 case count spiked to 954 on Thursday, in part because of a delay in data addition, the Utah Department of Health says.

One more patient also has died.

Below is the statement released by UDoH regarding the spike:

Today’s count of positive cases should be interpreted with caution. The count includes cases that have been identified over the past six weeks but are being added to the total case count today for the reasons stated below:

Of the newly reported positive cases, 251 are the result of antigen testing that has occurred in some labs since early-June. UDOH has reviewed the accuracy of antigen test data and we are now including these results in the daily count of positive and negative cases. Like PCR tests, antigen tests tell you if you have COVID-19 right now. A PCR test identifies an infection by detecting viral RNA, an antigen test identifies infection by detecting a protein that is part of the COVID-19 virus. Both tests are conducted using a nasal swab. Antigen tests are able to return results faster than PCR tests.

Additionally, due to an electronic reporting delay 50 cases that were diagnosed during the first week of July, and 246 cases that were diagnosed earlier this week are being added to the total case count today.

Both the antigen cases and the backlogged cases have been added to the charts on the “Trends” page of the data dashboard according to the date they were diagnosed. These charts will present the most accurate view of the current status of the COVID-19 outbreak in Utah.

The 964 new or newly reported cases bring Utah’s total COVID-19 cases to 31,845 cases.

Tests performed total 439,528 total tests, an increase of 7,448 tests since Wednesday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 619 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 10.4%.

Currently, 199 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. The cumulative total hospitalized is 1,956.

The most recent death was of a Salt Lake County woman between ages 65 and 84, a resident of a long term care facility. Her death brings the total to 234.

Patients categorized as recovered, defined as still living three weeks after diagnosis, number 19,214.

The chart below shows the numbers broken down by area of the state.